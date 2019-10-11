VANCOUVER - A Vancouver Island man who gained international recognition and championship titles for his considerable skills on two wheels has died.

Jordie Lunn’s family tells CTV News the 36 year-old cyclist was trail riding in Mexico with friends on Wednesday when he crashed and suffered a fatal head injury.

"Jordie lost his life doing exactly what he loved," the family announced publicly in a statement to online magazine Pink Bike, calling it a "simple but tragic accident."

Characteristically energetic and creatively-tattooed in countless videos, Lunn had a huge social media following, with thousands of fans tracking his races, stunts and adventures around the world. YouTube videos featuring his remarkable coordination and athleticism garnered millions of views, particularly his "Rough AF" series featuring adrenaline-pounding drops down steep ramps and incredible aerial manoeuvres.

While the Victoria man was best known for extreme mountain biking, Lunn was also a competitive downhill racer who competed in freeride mountain biking competitions and events like Crankworx and the Red Bull Rampage. Many young people on Vancouver Island and beyond knew him as a dedicated coach.

"Jordie had an incredible 20-plus year career as a mountain biker. He will always be cherished for his heart and love that he gave to his family, friends, and fans, as well as the incredible talent that he had on his bikes," said his family.