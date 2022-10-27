Traffic alerts: Highways, local roads closed due to downed power lines amid B.C.'s storm

Drivers travelling through Metro Vancouver were warned of delays and detours as downed power lines led to road closures across the region.

B.C.'s first fall storm hit the Lower Mainland early Thursday, leading to power outages for thousands and several traffic impacts.

Read more: Metro Vancouver under a rainfall warning

HIGHWAY 1

At about 9:30 a.m., DriveBC posted a notice to social media warning that Highway 1's westbound lanes near Brunette Avenue were closed because of a downed BC Hydro cable.

The closure, which is in Coquitlam near the border with New Westminster, is expected to cause "major delays," B.C.'s Transportation Ministry warned.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the Transportation Ministry sent an update saying both eastbound and westbound lanes would need to close in the area for crews to repair lines.

"The duration of the full closure is undetermined, but crews are working as quickly as possible," the ministry's statement said.

Westbound lanes were closed at Brunette Avenue and eastbound lanes were closed at Gaglardi Way.

BRIDGEPORT ROAD

In Richmond, RCMP warned downed BC Hydro lines had Bridgeport Road closed between Viking Way and No. 6 Road.

"Traffic is being diverted. BC Hydro is en route," the alert, sent by police shortly after 1 p.m., said. "An estimated time of reopening is not available at this time."

WARNINGS FOR DRIVERS

On Thursday, ICBC warned drivers to brace themselves for the change in weather and possible flooding on roads.

According to the Crown corporation, crashes from drivers going too fast for the conditions typically increase by 90 per cent over the fall months as the weather worsens.

"In bad weather, slow down, increase your following distance and allow extra travel time," ICBC's statement said. "If you find yourself on a road that's flooded, the best choice is to turn around if you can do so safely. If a road is marked as closed, don't continue."