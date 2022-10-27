Traffic alerts: Downed power lines snarl traffic in different parts of Metro Vancouver

The storm that swept through B.C.'s South Coast on Thursday downed power lines onto busy roadways and snarled traffic for hours in different parts of Metro Vancouver.

HIGHWAY 1

The first downed BC Hydro cables were reported on Highway 1 near the border between Coquitlam and New Westminster at around 9:30 a.m.

Crews initially closed off the busy artery to westbound traffic, but later shut the highway down entirely to make way for repairs.

Officials confirmed Highway 1 was fully reopened around six hours after the initial closure.

"Continue to expect delays as the heavy congestion clears," DriveBC wrote on Twitter.

BRIDGEPORT ROAD

In Richmond, RCMP warned drivers that downed BC Hydro lines had Bridgeport Road closed between Viking Way and No. 6 Road.

"Traffic is being diverted. BC Hydro is en route," authorities said in an alert shortly after 1 p.m. "An estimated time of reopening is not available at this time."

WARNINGS FOR DRIVERS

On Thursday, ICBC warned drivers to brace themselves for the change in weather and possible flooding on roads.

According to the Crown corporation, crashes from drivers going too fast for the conditions typically increase by 90 per cent over the fall months as the weather worsens.

"In bad weather, slow down, increase your following distance and allow extra travel time," ICBC's statement said. "If you find yourself on a road that's flooded, the best choice is to turn around if you can do so safely. If a road is marked as closed, don't continue."