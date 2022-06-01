Toxic drug alerts now being sent by text in this B.C. health authority

A B.C. health authority is the first in the province to launch a text-alert system to warn residents about toxic drug supplies.

Interior Health announced the launch of the new system Monday, saying it was a response to the ongoing drug emergency.

"Across the province – in every community – we continue to see tragic deaths due to the toxic drug supply. The new alert system is an example of innovation and community collaboration to save lives in this crisis," said B.C.'s Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Sheila Malcolmson in a news release.

The text alerts, which anyone can sign up to receive, are meant to prevent drug poisonings and deaths by giving up-to-date information on the local supply and resources for those who need them. They can be received by texting the word "Join" to 253787 (Alerts).

Other public health information might also be sent out through the alert system in the future, like COVID-19 updates.

Individuals can also submit information about toxic drugs anonymously by texting the keyword "OD."

"The priority is to get people access to safe supply, but while we’re waiting, toxic drug alerts will be really helpful in letting us know what is going around in our communities, and can help people make harm reduction decisions for themselves," said Sara Young, manager of Harm Reduction at BC Centre for Disease Control, in a statement.

The alert system was announced the day before federal and provincial officials said B.C. will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.

Starting Jan. 31, 2023, adults found to be carrying up to 2.5 grams of certain drugs including opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine will not be subject to arrest or charges, and the drugs won’t be seized.

The personal-use exemption applies to all adults 18 years and older within the jurisdictional boundaries of B.C., except on elementary and secondary school grounds, on the premises of licensed child care families, in airports, and on Canadian Coast Guard vessels and helicopters.

That change came as 2022 is already shaping up to be the deadliest year in the province's overdose crisis. The death toll in the first three months of the year, which may increase as death investigations are conducted, is 548 people. That's compared to 535 at this time last year, and a 10-year average of 242 deaths by the end of March.

"As the number of lives lost continues to grow, we are focused on removing barriers to supports, and implementing new strategies to prevent drug poisonings and deaths and mitigate harm from the toxic drug supply," said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown in the news release.

"We are thrilled to have this new tool available in the Interior to support people and to get information out immediately to those who need it most."

Other health authorities are expected to have this alert system in place by the summer.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson and Kendra Mangione