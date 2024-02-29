'Torrential rain' may have been factor in crash that injured 14-year-old pedestrian: RCMP
Mounties in Langley are investigating a crash that sent a teen pedestrian to hospital Wednesday evening, saying weather may have been a factor.
Langley RCMP said it was called at about 7 p.m. about a pedestrian hit at the intersection of 200 Street and Michaud Crescent. When officers arrived, paramedics were already on scene helping a 14-year-old girl who had been struck. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the driver was going north on 200 Street and the pedestrian "was seen running east towards Michaud Crescent."
The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation, Mounties said.
"Speed and any form of impairment are not believed to be contributing factors in this incident, however, the torrential rain may have reduced visibility in the area," said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom in a news release.
Metro Vancouver has dealt with heavy rain that has sometimes turned to slush or snow this week, prompting multiple weather advisories and alerts for drivers.
Environment Canada's data for Langley shows nearly 30 millimetres of rain fell Wednesday. Showers, strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Langley Mounties are asking anyone with information about Thursday's crash or dash-cam video from the area to call 604-532-3200.
