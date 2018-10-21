Metro Vancouver is now being led by mostly new faces.

More than half of the mayoral seats were left vacant by those who decided not to seek re-election, so change was expected. What may have caught some by surprised were the upsets.

In Burnaby, long-time mayor Derek Corrigan was defeated by a political newcomer, Mike Hurley, a former firefighter.

Hurley won by 53 per cent of the votes, according to unofficial election results.

"The voters of Burnaby have spoken and they voted for change," Hurley told supporters during his victory celebration.

“Our agenda was built on change and I will get to work immediately and with our new council, I will work to deliver on crawlspaces and allowances on laneway housing.”

Corrigan declined CTV’s request for an interview Sunday.

He was elected first as city councillor in 1987 and then as mayor in 2002.

“Derek gave us 31 years of his life,” Hurley said.

“He fought the battles that he saw fit and he gave us his best and for that, he deserves our respect.”

BREAKING: @Hurley4Burnaby giving victory speech to boisterous supporters. He says voters spoke loud and clear they wanted change. Lots of tears and enthusiasm. #ctvcivic @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/uUDrGi9pJT — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) October 21, 2018

In Port Moody, Mayor-elect Rob Vagramov put an end to incumbent Mike Clay’s 13 years in civic politics.

“I think that the bottom line here is that the community has spoken and I’m really excited to see my hometown choose a more modern and more positive vision for the future,” he told CTV.

Vagramov, 28, is one of the youngest mayors in Canada. He entered civic politics in 2014 when he was elected councillor.

He said he's focused on growing the community responsibly, protecting parks and managing traffic congestion.

“I’m just really excited to get started on these issues,” he said.

In Pitt Meadows, Bill Dingwall unseated incumbent John Becker.

The former Mountie ran on a platform of trust.

“It’s about rebuilding relationships and having respectful dialogue at city council. That’s the first step, it’s the most important step,” he told CTV. “The issues will come, but if we get the first part right I think the next four years will be great for us and for the community.”

Eight incumbents were re-elected in Metro Vancouver, including Malcolm Brodie (Richmond), Jonathan Coté (New Westminster), Jack Froese (Township of Langley), John McEwen (Anmore) and Richard Stewart (Coquitlam).

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Allison Hurst