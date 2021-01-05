VANCOUVER -- Two types of candles are being recalled in Canada because the products present a fire hazard, a notice posted Tuesday says.

The product recall issued by Health Canada says two scents of candles made by Revive are being recalled. They also pose a burn hazard, the recall notice said.

"The candle's high flames can ignite the surface of the wax," the agency said.

Consumers are asked to stop using the three-wick soy candles in "Winter Cedar" and "Warm Spiced Latte" scents immediately.

They should cut the wicks as short as possible, then dispose of the products in their household trash, Health Canada said.

No injuries have been reported in Canada, where 3,103 candles were sold in November and December.

The candles are made by EAP Innovations in Mt. Pleasant, Penn.

Their SKU numbers are 1010030041 and 1010030040.

Health Canada did not say which stores sell the products in Canada, but advised anyone with questions to contact Melaleuca of Canada, Inc., at 1-800-742-8094.