VANCOUVER -- A batch of cannabis oil sold in B.C. has been recalled by Health Canada after the package's instructions on how to use the product were incorrect.

Health Canada says the recall involves nine lots from Voyage Cannabis Corp.'s PureFarma and PuraVida oils. They were sold through provincially authorized retailers in B.C., the health agency says.

The problem with the instructions is on the outer packaging, Health Canada explains, which says "intended use: inhalation." Instead, it should say "intended use: ingestion," which is what the product's immediate container explains.

Health Canada says it hasn't received any complaints about the packaging, but the company has received three.

"Neither Health Canada nor Voyage Cannabis Corp. have received any adverse reaction reports for the recalled cannabis product lots," the recall notice says.

The nine products impacted by the recall are:

PureFarma – Balance 15-15: Lot VAB001 packaged on Aug. 7, 2020 and Lot VAB014 packaged on Aug. 26, 2020

PureFarma – Hemplixer 15/Hemplixer 15: Lot VAB005 packaged on Aug. 13, 2020

PureFarma – Hemplixer 30/Hemplixer 30: Lot VAB006 packaged on Aug. 30, 2020 and Lot VAB019 packaged on Aug. Oct. 15, 2020

PuraVida – Daybreak Sativa Honey Oil Drops: Lot VAB008 packaged on Aug. 19, 2020 and Lot VAB012 packaged on Aug. 25, 2020

PuraVida – Nightfall Indica Honey Oil Drops: Lot VAB011 packaged on Aug. 21, 2020 and Lot VAB015 packaged on Oct. 14, 2020

Health Canada says the 8,736 recalled products were sold between Oct. 13 and Nov. 5.

Anyone who purchased the product can return it where they bought it.