Thousands celebrate Italian Day on Commercial Drive

Crowds flocked to East Vancouver on Sunday to celebrate Italian Day on the Drive, when the city’s historic Little Italy transforms in to a huge street party.

The annual festival fills almost 20 blocks of Commercial Drive, from Venables Street to Grandview Highway.

Attending with the Calabrese Cultural Association, Mario, who did not provide his last name, told CTV News he was most excited to indulge in the diverse food offerings on hand.

“There’s tons of different vendors, we’ve got from sausage all the way to potato wedges all the way down the Drive,” he said.

“You guys will have a fun time; come down here.”

Live music, fashion shows and pasta-eating contests were also part of the celebration.

This year’s theme was “Storia,” or history in Italian.

“This year’s theme is significant because history creates memories, generating emotional connections with the ability to transcend generations via storytelling, keeping traditions and important values alive while bridging the past with the present,” reads a statement on the festival’s website.

“We are drawn to history because its story is our story, where we can learn from the past to create a better future together.”