This Vancouver street has been named one of the world's 'coolest'

Vancouver’s Commercial Drive has been ranked as one of the “coolest” streets in the world by an international travel magazine, which describes it as “hip by default.”

Time Out recently published its ranking of the 30 coolest streets and the eastside thoroughfare was one of only two Canadian locations on the list, taking the number five spot. “Streets are the heart of local life; they’re where communities come together, where new local businesses become go-to staples and where urbanites go out, hang out and have fun,” the magazine says, adding that the ranking was compiled by consulting its global team of editors and contributors.

Some of the standout features of The Drive, according to the magazine, are the independent and local businesses that include vintage shops, record stores, pizza joints, cafes, restaurant and a family-owned bowling alley.

“In a city of rapid change, Commercial Drive remains defiantly ungentrified,” the magazine says.

The street was not immune to the impacts of the pandemic on the hospitality industry, resulting in the closure of some long-established and beloved spots, but its vibrancy remains and “it’s still the best hang-out-and-people-watch show in town,” according to Time Out.

In terms of specific recommendations for where to eat, the magazine singled out Lunch Lady – a Vietnamese restaurant with a menu designed in collaboration with and in homage to Nguyen Thi Thanh, who impressed Anthony Bourdain with her famous soups on his trip to Saigon. The side of the building is decorated with a mural of the pair and there is almost always a line up to get in, whether it’s for lunch or dinner.

Commercial Drive was historically the heart of Vancouver’s Little Italy and the magazine recommends toasting that legacy with a visit to Bar Corso for a negroni or a glass of grappa.

The Drive Canteen also gets a shout out, with the magazine recommending a visit to check out its “local and exotic eats, house-made sweets, and a large selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine, and mixed drinks.”

The Vancouver street is ranked just below Guatemala Street in Buenos Aires and just above Jalan Petaling in Kuala Lumpur. Saint-Hubert Plaza in Montreal is the other Canadian location on the list, ranking 27th.