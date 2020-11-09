VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver family is giving away their heritage house for free, the new owner will just have to pay to move it.

The family has lived in the nearly 100-year-old home in Cambie Village for a decade. The home became a local landmark after it was used to film scenes in the TV series "The Flash."

Owner Katie Dunsworth-Reiach says they've made many memories in the home, they just need more space. While they did consider renovating, they decided to rebuild entirely.

"It ended up being almost the same price as building a brand new house and so we decided that we didn't want to tear down the house if there was any way we could preserve it, that we would try and do that," Dunsworth-Reiach said.

"We love our neighbourhood and this is a great way to stay in the neighbourhood."

The three-bedroom home has one bathroom and the roof and loft level would need to be removed before being relocated, the listing says.

The new owner would have to pay to have it moved to the location of their choice. It's estimated it would cost about $150,000 to move the house, but could be more depending on the new location.

Dunsworth-Reiach says they're not choosing a particular family to take the house, but said it's more first-come, first-serve, as long as it's feasible to move the home to the new location.

"There's lots of challenges that I have learned about … including wires, bus-line wires and different roadways," she said. "The factors have to line up and the timing has to line up."

Even so, Dunsworth-Reiach says they hope someone who really loves the home gets it and that it doesn't move too far away.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim