VANCOUVER -- As part of its ongoing response to COVID-19, the City of Vancouver is trying to make it easier for residents in need to find food.

Layoffs, reduced hours and isolation plans mean more people than usual could be facing hunger during the pandemic.

In an effort to help the public find free or low-cost food, the city published a map showing more than 50 resources for residents looking for free or low-cost food options.

City staff say the map will be updated regularly. It's available in English as a PDF only, for now, but will be translated to Chinese, Punjabi, Tagalog and Vietnamese, and will later be transformed into an interactive element.

Read more about the map, including what inspired the project, on the city's website.