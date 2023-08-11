'This is not an event place': Volleyball players frustrated by trash at English Bay Beach

Alex Gram spent a short time digging through the sand and quickly collected a handful of detritus, including multiple bottle caps and cigarette butts. (CTV) Alex Gram spent a short time digging through the sand and quickly collected a handful of detritus, including multiple bottle caps and cigarette butts. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener