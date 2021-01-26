VANCOUVER -- A 69-year-old man is recovering after surviving a cougar attack north of Whistler, B.C.

It happened Monday afternoon in an area called the Soo Valley, between Whistler and Pemberton.

Conservation officer Brittany Mueller told CTV News a young male cougar attacked the victim at his rural property.

“This individual fought for his life,” she said, and added it‘s the right thing to do when attacked by a cougar. "You want to remain calm, (make) eye contact. You want to face the cougar, never turn your back, never run."

Mueller said the victim in Monday's attack "used his hands and yelling" to fight the cougar off.

The animal was shot and killed by Whistler RCMP before conservation officers arrived on scene.

The victim received injuries to his face and hand, and was taken to hospital, but is said to be in stable condition.

“He was very strong, and we wish him all the best,” Mueller said.'

The cougar was between one and two years old and "quite emaciated," according to Mueller.

“Quite a young cougar, that more than likely was trying to find a new territory, had just left mom not long ago,” she said. “As we can tell from the body condition of this animal, it was desperate.”

Mueller added while encounters like this are rare, people should be prepared by making sure they know what to do if they unexpectedly run into a cougar.