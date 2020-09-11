VANCOUVER -- Mounties are warning the public about a cougar seen wandering near a popular Metro Vancouver hiking spot.

The animal was spotted near the Coquitlam Crunch around 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to RCMP.

​Police say they received multiple calls about a cougar seen crossing the trail near Panorama Road and Eagle Mountain Drive.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been notified, and bylaw officers from the City of Coquitlam will be putting up signs in the area.

​People in the area are asked to be vigilant and report any sightings to conservation at 877-952-7277.