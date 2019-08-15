The sun was shining and the temperature was in the mid-20s across the Lower Mainland today, but inside Rogers Arena, a familiar chill has crept back in on Thursday.

The ice has was laid down, lines painted and sponsor logos placed around the centre dot, while a large 5-0 completed the cornucopia of Canadian pre-fall excitement, signifying an inarguable fact: hockey is almost back.

The Canucks Twitter account posted a minute-long time-lapse video of the ice crew hard at work to get the frozen playing surface ready for the team’s oncoming 50th anniversary season in the National Hockey League.

One noticeable logo tucked behind the goal line is for Lyft, the ride-sharing company who announced just this Monday they would launch a ride-hailing service in the city before the year’s end. 

And while the soon-to-be-falling leaves had yet to make a slippery, mulchy mess along the city’s streets, the Canucks seem to be ready for fall.

At least according to social media.

The team plays its first pre-season game at Rogers Arena against the Edmonton Oilers Sept. 17, but don’t play their first regular season home game until Oct. 9, against the Los Angeles Kings.

#IsItOctoberYet