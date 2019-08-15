The sun was shining and the temperature was in the mid-20s across the Lower Mainland today, but inside Rogers Arena, a familiar chill has crept back in on Thursday.

The ice has was laid down, lines painted and sponsor logos placed around the centre dot, while a large 5-0 completed the cornucopia of Canadian pre-fall excitement, signifying an inarguable fact: hockey is almost back.

The Canucks Twitter account posted a minute-long time-lapse video of the ice crew hard at work to get the frozen playing surface ready for the team’s oncoming 50th anniversary season in the National Hockey League.