This B.C. art gallery will soon offer free admission for everyone under 18

All Vancouver Art Gallery visitors under the age of 18 will soon be able to enjoy the exhibits for free.

The art gallery announced Wednesday that a $1-million donation enabled it to offer free admission for youth starting July 1 until 2027, which is when the gallery is scheduled to move to a new building.

"The gallery is a place to meet and share ideas. With the support of the April 1 Foundation of Vancouver, thousands of children and youth 18 years old and under will have the opportunity to engage with art and foster their own creativity," said Anthony Kiendl, director and CEO of the Vancouver Art Gallery, in a news release.

The art gallery says it serves more than a million visitors from across the world each year, including 100,000 youth in educational programming. More changes to its current membership program are expected to be announced soon.

The new Vancouver Art Gallery at the Chan Centre for the Visual Arts will be between Cambie and Beatty streets, with its entrance on Georgia Street. The new location is about a 10-minute walk from the gallery's current location on Hornby Street.

It's expected the new facility will be more than twice the size of the current space at 80,000 square feet. There will also be art storage, a theatre, library and research centre, artist studios, accommodation for visiting artists, a visual arts preschool, a daycare and a 40,000-square-foot courtyard.

The new building will also be home to the Institute for Asian Art and have a multi-purpose Indigenous community house.