CHILLIWACK, B.C. -- The Mounties say British Columbia's police watchdog has been notified after two people died and another was seriously injured in a vehicle collision early Tuesday near Chilliwack.

The RCMP say officers responded to a call about a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the Trans-Canada Highway near Laidlaw.

They say in a news release an officer in Chilliwack located the suspect vehicle, which later avoided a spike belt deployed by another officer.

The vehicle continued travelling west along the highway's eastbound lanes before police say it collided with an eastbound vehicle, sparking a fire.

One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries after officers were able to pull the individual from the second eastbound vehicle, while a passenger and the driver of the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office is now investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the two deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.