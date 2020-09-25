VANCOUVER -- A third COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver.

A statement from Providence Health released on Friday says no residents have tested positive. The outbreak was declared in neighbourhoods one and two of the facility after a transmission of COVID-19 was identified, Providence says.

"Outbreak control measures were immediately put in place at Holy Family Hospital to contain transmission and keep staff and residents as safe as possible," the statement reads.

The facility has two separate units on two floors: a long-term care program and a rehabilitation program. Providence Health says outbreak measures are in place in the long-term care area, and the rehab portion is not part of the outbreak.

Visitors are still allowed at the facility, except for neighbourhoods one and two, the organization says.

The first outbreak at the facility resulted in 21 deaths and was declared over on Aug. 31.

A second outbreak was detected on Sept. 8 and was declared over six days later.

On Friday, B.C. health officials announced another 98 cases of the coronavirus had been identified in the province, though they did not mention the new Holy Family Hospital outbreak in their written statement.

They did, however, announce a new outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village in Surrey.

Another person died from the disease in B.C., bringing the death toll up to 230.

There are now 1,349 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 62 patients are hospitalized. Of those patients, 19 are in critical care.