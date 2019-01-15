The holidays are over and it’s time to get serious about your money and your budget. But before you roll out your New Year’s resolutions about money matters,you might want to take care of last year.

The April 30 tax filing deadline may seem a long way off, but leaving it to the last minute could mean rushing and missing out on deductions or making a mistake that could mean a costly audit.

Tax specialist Ryan Halfnights, with D&H Group in Vancouver, says now is a good time to prepare.

“So when April comes along and it’s time to file, it’s less painful,” he said.

You can expect a few changes for 2018. They include:

The $500 B.C. child fitness tax credit is gone

The public transit tax credit is eliminated

Income tax reduction 1.5-per-cent for middle income earners ($47,630 to $95,259)

For many tax filers, using DIY tax software is just fine, as long as their returns are not complicated.

“It’s all about organization,” Halfnights pointed out, “So if CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) comes calling, it’s kind of an easier less painful process.”

People with more complicated returns might want to consider hiring a tax accountant. That could include anyone who fits into one of the following categories:

High net worth individuals

People who have a side business

Own investment property

Self-directing retirement

Got an inquiry from Canada Revenue Agency

Don’t be afraid to claim legitimate expenses. Halfnights says many taxpayers are not aware that they can claim unreimbursed employment expenses like the use of an automobile.

Also, medical expenses can sometimes be ignored. You’re allowed to deduct three per cent of your net income or $2,237, whichever is less. CRA has published a list of allowable medical expenses.

Now the big question – what will trigger an audit? Halfnights says typically, large fluctuating items raise red flags. The three most common items are:

Donations

Medical receipts

Child care expenses

The key to dealing with CRA is to be detailed and organized. You should keep all your receipts and records for six years. You can keep them in electronic format but be sure to have a backup copy. They must be readable and stored in Canada.