Thieves dragged man behind truck during attempted boat theft, B.C. RCMP say

Authorities are trying to track down two suspects who allegedly dragged a man behind their truck while trying to steal his boat in B.C.'s Thompson-Nicola region.

The incident happened Saturday at Adams Lake, located approximately an hour's drive from Kamloops.

The RCMP said two men used a distinctive flat-bed truck – an older model with wood panels and grey and blue colouring – in the attempted theft, and asked anyone who potentially witnessed the incident to come forward.

"Given the suspects' vehicle was unique and had been parked at the Adams Lake boat launch on a busy day, we’re hoping someone may have seen it," Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement.

The make of the truck is unknown, but the RCMP said it might have been a Ford.

Authorities said the boat's owner attempted to intervene in the theft, which resulted in him being dragged several metres and suffering serious injuries.

The suspects ultimately had to leave the boat behind as they escaped.

The RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the Barriere RCMP detachment at 250-672-9918.