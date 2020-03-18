VANCOUVER -- The coronavirus continues to attack B.C.’s most vulnerable.

On Wednesday, health officials reported that another seniors' home has been hit with a case of COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health says a single resident of Haro Park Centre in Vancouver has been diagnosed with the virus.

The senior, who lives on a "restricted access" floor and did not interact with the general population of the facility, is currently receiving care in isolation.

There are now three seniors’ homes in Metro Vancouver working to stop the spread of this virus, including the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, where there have already been six deaths.

“It’s really hard. It's really hard on all of us,” said Kelly Shellard, whose 81-year-old father Bill lives at the home.

She says she’s worried not just for her dad but all of the residents. She says in the midst of the crisis, seniors are feeling isolated and are not getting enough care.

“They are not meeting the needs of the people in there and the public needs to know that. These are vulnerable people and they need help,” she told CTV News.

Shellard says her sister, and family members of other residents, are assisting as much as they can but the facility desperately needs more staff because frail seniors are suffering.

Shellard said there are “pull-ups not being changed, people not being turned who are bedridden, people whose urine bags are not emptied throughout the night.”

In a statement, Vancouver Coastal Health said that "Lynn Valley Care Centre is operating very near target staffing levels and we are working with the operator to add additional staff as needed.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry calls the situation at Lynn Valley concerning.

“It’s such a challenge because we know that people in there are less able to do some of those things themselves and it has been a tremendous challenge for the staff in that area as well,” Henry said Wednesday.

She added that staff are "doing everything they can and I really support the staff that are in there and they are doing their best."

Kelly Shellard says that today her father, who has dementia, began showing symptoms of COVID-19. However she says he is not being tested at this time.