VANCOUVER -- More COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted by parent companies of B.C. grocery stores.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarkets all recently posted notices about possible exposures at some of their stores.

The latest exposures are for:

Safeway at 8860 152 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 30; the employee last worked on Nov. 25.

T&T Supermarket at 4800 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Nov. 30; the backroom associate last worked on Nov. 26.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on Dec. 1; the employee last worked on Nov. 18.

T&T Supermarket at 2929 Barnet Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Dec. 1; the employee last worked on Nov. 21.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3185 Grandview Hwy. in Vancouver. A notice was posted about three employees on Dec. 2; the employees last worked on Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Nov. 23.

Real Canadian Superstore at 1301 Lougheed Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Dec. 2; the employee last worked on Nov. 24.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 2; the employee last worked on Nov. 28.

Loblaws and Sobeys say they post notices for transparency. The warnings are kept online for two weeks and personal details about the employees are never shared.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores," Loblaws, which owns Superstore, says on its website.

Some companies, like London Drugs and Save On Foods, don't post exposure notices online. Those companies say they only post public warnings if told to do so by local health authorities.

In November, about 75 exposure notices were posted by Loblaws and Sobeys. But in October, when community transmission of the coronavirus was lower, there were only about 20 posted by the two companies.