These are the top 30 B.C. restaurants to eat at in 2021, according to Yelp reviews
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 1:23PM PDT Last Updated Monday, March 22, 2021 1:24PM PDT
Sushi from Tom Sushi on Davie Street is shown in an image posted on the restaurant's Instragram account.
VANCOUVER -- Did your favourite local spot make the list?
According to a ranking compiled based on online reviews and ratings, some of the country’s best restaurants can be found in B.C.
Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat across Canada this year and several B.C. restaurants made the cut.
To determine the results, Yelp reached out to its users and requested individuals submit restaurants that they can’t wait to return to in 2021.
According to the list curated by Yelp staff, the top B.C. restaurant to dine at is Syrian eatery Manoush'eh in Vancouver, followed by The Rimrock Café in Whistler.
The west coast is best known for its vast variety of sushi restaurants and one Vancouver sushi spot in particular reign supreme.
Tom Sushi nabbed the 11th spot on the list of the top spots in Canada and landed in fifth place for the best restaurants in B.C.
Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top eateries, according to Yelp reviews.
1. Manoush'eh - Vancouver
2. The Rimrock Cafe - Whistler
3. Incognito Coffee - Vancouver
4. Number e food - Vancouver
5. Tom Sushi - Vancouver
6. Shirley Delicious Cafe - Shirley
7. Banh Mi Bar Restaurant - New Westminster
8. Lamajoun - Richmond
9. Smithe Salad - Vancouver
10. L'atelier Patisserie - Vancouver
11. Fishhook - Victoria
12. Pawans Indian Kitchen - North Vancouver
13. Peaked Pies - Whistler
14. The Northern Cafe and Grill - Vancouver
15. Saha Eatery - Squamish
16. Workshop Vegetarian Cafe - North Vancouver
17. Hot & Toasty Cafe - Langley
18. Jam Cafe - Victoria
19. Anar Persian Cuisine - Richmond
20. The Red Door Bistro - Whistler
21. AnnaLena - Vancouver
22. Absinthe Bistro - Vancouver
23. The Pokéman - Vancouver
24. Little Yunnan Restaurant - Victoria
25. Corner Nook Cafe - Chilliwack
26. Tavola - Vancouver
27. Wild Thyme - New Westminster
28. Jo's Place - Pender Island
29. Il Terrazzo Ristorante - Victoria
30. Sushi Jin - Vancouver