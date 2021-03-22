VANCOUVER -- Did your favourite local spot make the list?

According to a ranking compiled based on online reviews and ratings, some of the country’s best restaurants can be found in B.C.

Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat across Canada this year and several B.C. restaurants made the cut.

To determine the results, Yelp reached out to its users and requested individuals submit restaurants that they can’t wait to return to in 2021.

According to the list curated by Yelp staff, the top B.C. restaurant to dine at is Syrian eatery Manoush'eh in Vancouver, followed by The Rimrock Café in Whistler.

The west coast is best known for its vast variety of sushi restaurants and one Vancouver sushi spot in particular reign supreme.

Tom Sushi nabbed the 11th spot on the list of the top spots in Canada and landed in fifth place for the best restaurants in B.C.

Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top eateries, according to Yelp reviews.

1. Manoush'eh - Vancouver

2. The Rimrock Cafe - Whistler

3. Incognito Coffee - Vancouver

4. Number e food - Vancouver

5. Tom Sushi - Vancouver

6. Shirley Delicious Cafe - Shirley

7. Banh Mi Bar Restaurant - New Westminster

8. Lamajoun - Richmond

9. Smithe Salad - Vancouver

10. L'atelier Patisserie - Vancouver

11. Fishhook - Victoria

12. Pawans Indian Kitchen - North Vancouver

13. Peaked Pies - Whistler

14. The Northern Cafe and Grill - Vancouver

15. Saha Eatery - Squamish

16. Workshop Vegetarian Cafe - North Vancouver

17. Hot & Toasty Cafe - Langley

18. Jam Cafe - Victoria

19. Anar Persian Cuisine - Richmond

20. The Red Door Bistro - Whistler

21. AnnaLena - Vancouver

22. Absinthe Bistro - Vancouver

23. The Pokéman - Vancouver

24. Little Yunnan Restaurant - Victoria

25. Corner Nook Cafe - Chilliwack

26. Tavola - Vancouver

27. Wild Thyme - New Westminster

28. Jo's Place - Pender Island

29. Il Terrazzo Ristorante - Victoria

30. Sushi Jin - Vancouver