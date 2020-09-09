VANCOUVER -- For the fourth year in a row, Vancouver has claimed the less-than-desirable title of the province's "rattiest" city.

The city ranked first in an annual list from pest control company Orkin Canada. Orkin ranked 20 locations in B.C. based on the number of residential and commercial rodent treatments carried out by the company.

The ranking is based on calls made between July 1, 2019, and June 30 of this year.

The ranking is as follows:

1. Vancouver

2. Victoria

3. Burnaby

4. Richmond

5. Surrey

6. Kelowna

7. Langley

8. North Vancouver

9. Coquitlam

10. Abbotsford

11. Vernon

12. Delta

13. Port Coquitlam

14. Duncan

15. Chilliwack

16. Sidney

17. Nanaimo

18. Maple Ridge

19. Terrace

20. Powell River

This year, the company said it noticed a change in the first six months. Rats are often found near restaurants and other businesses, where waste is plentiful, but COVID-19 closures forced rodents out to residential areas in higher-than-usual numbers.

Anyone worried about rodents is advised to seal any cracks and holes in their home's foundation, and trim trees and shrubbery back from the home to reduce hiding spots for rodents.

Rats need water to survive, so Orkin advises eliminating sources such as clogged gutters and water gathering in trash and recycling bins.

Residents should also perform regular inspections, looking for droppings, burrows and rub marks.