VANCOUVER -- Seven McDonald's locations in B.C. posted COVID-19 exposure notices over the past week after employees recently tested positive for the disease.

The latest exposure notices were posted between Jan. 27 and Feb. 4 and resulted in a temporary closure of the locations for cleaning and sanitizing by a third-party company.

The following are locations where employees are known to have had the coronavirus:

12390 96 Ave. in Surrey. Notices were posted on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3; the employees last worked on Jan. 24 and Feb. 1.

3250 Massey Dr. in Prince George. A notice was posted on Jan. 28; the employee last worked on Jan. 26.

301 Victoria St. in Kamloops. A notice was posted on Feb. 1; the employee last worked on Jan. 31.

661 Fortune Dr. in Kamloops. A notice was posted on Feb. 1; the employee last worked on Jan. 28.

1701 Robson St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 1; the employee last worked on Jan. 29.

160 SW Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 1; the employee last worked on Jan. 29.

3010 11 Ave. NE. in Salmon Arm. A notice was posted on Feb. 4; the employee last worked on Feb. 1.

Ten other notices have been posted at B.C. McDonald's locations this year.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public notices from their respective health authorities.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.