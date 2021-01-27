VANCOUVER -- Three McDonald's locations in B.C. posted COVID-19 exposure notices over the past week after employees recently tested positive for the disease.

The latest exposure notices were posted between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25.

The following are locations where employees are known to have had the coronavirus:

45816 Yale Rd. in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on Jan. 19; the employee last worked on Jan. 16.

193 Nicol St. in Nanaimo. A notice was posted on Jan. 20; the employee last worked on Jan. 17.

7229 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Jan 25 about two employees; they last worked on Jan. 20 and Jan. 23.

Earlier this month, six other B.C. locations posted exposure warnings. The Burnaby Kingsway location also posted a warning notice in the first week of the year.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public notices from their respective health authorities.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.