When the weather gets cold outside, things can get heated inside, according to a new report by BC Hydro.

Four in 10 couples surveyed by the utilities provider admitted to arguing over how the temperature should be set in their home.

Five per cent described their situation as "all-out thermostat wars."

The survey revealed some of the lengths people will go to get their way when it comes to indoor temperature.

Half of respondents said they have waited for their partner to leave home before adjusting the thermostat, while more than 60 per cent admitted to changing the temperature when their significant other wasn't looking.

Another 20 per cent admitted to tampering with the thermostat just to annoy their partner.

Most of the arguments, the survey found, were based on misconceptions, including that cranking up the thermostat makes the home heat up faster than adjusting it one or two degrees at a time and that it's more energy efficient to keep the thermostat at a constant temperature than change it over the course of the day.

According to BC Hydro, thermostat settings were one of the most contentious household issues couples faced overall, topping who is cooking dinner and what time the morning alarm is set for.

But with Valentine's Day around the corner, the utility is issuing a call for peace.

"We recommend that the people set the thermostat depending on the time of day and the activity level inside the home," said BC Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott. "If you're sleeping, or leaving the house turn it down to about 16 C. If you're just relaxing in your home watching TV, 21 C is the ideal temperature."

Other tips include:

• Using a programmable or smart thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature of the home based on the time of day

• Installing weather-stripping around doors and windows to seal up gaps and cracks that let cold air into the home and warm air out – and lead to higher heating costs

• Using BC Hydro’s electricity tracking tools to see how adjusting the thermostat can impact a household’s electricity use and costs