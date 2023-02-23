There will be an increased police presence on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Here's why.

The Vancouver Police Department says it is deploying more officers to the Downtown Eastside due to what it describes as an increase in guns and gun violence in the neighbourhood.

According to a statement from the VPD, patrols will be stepped up in Chinatown and Gastown as well, and officers will be there in order to "deter crime and respond to in-progress violence."

On Thursday morning, according to a statement from police, a 24-year-old man was shot while riding his bike. Officers were not called to the scene of the shooting but responded when the victim called 911 from his nearby home in an SRO. No information was provided about the extent of his injuries.

On Sunday, a man was shot multiple times near Main and East Hastings streets. VPD spokesperson Steve Addison said in a media release that investigators now believe that shooting was "a targeted attack that originated near the encampment on East Hastings Street.:

In the four days between the two shootings, according to Addison, 14 real and replica guns have been seized.

"The number of guns currently in the Downtown Eastside is alarming, and we’re worried for the safety of people who live and work in the area,” Addison said.

"Besides putting extra officers on the street, our organized crime experts and major crime investigators are working to determine why we’re seeing such an increase in guns in the area.”

The VPD urges anyone who is in danger or who witnesses a crime to call 911.