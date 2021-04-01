VANCOUVER -- The housing market in Metro Vancouver has continued to remain red hot, despite their being a worldwide pandemic.

A very similar story is being played out across Canada.

Paul Taylor, President of Mortgage Professionals Canada, shared that a lack of inventory and low cost of debt have combined to create the current market conditions.

This has contributed to the large price increases that are being seen in markets from coast to coast.

Taylor explained that there is real demand there and doesn't appear to be speculative at this time.

The pandemic has meant many Canadians were spending more time at home.

This made people more aware of frustrations they may have felt with their current living arrangements.

An important step any future home buyer should take is learning what their buying power is.

Taylor recommends doing this even before you speak with a realtor.

It allows home buyers to know exactly what they can afford and what their budget will be.

Mortgage Brokers represent more than one bank or lender.

Brokers assess homebuyers needs and can carefully weigh important mortgage product decisions.

A broker can provide tailored solutions based on an individuals financial situation.

Mortgage brokers are there to explain important information and conditions set out by the lender.

They also are a guide for any steps that are required to close a mortgage transaction.

Generally, a broker is paid a referral fee by the lender.

This means clients are not directly out of pocket.

Due to the relationships that mortgage brokers build, lending institutions typically provide their best tinterest rates to the broker.

This ensures the homebuyer doesn't have to negotiate to get the best rate.

