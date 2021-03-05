VANCOUVER -- March is fraud prevention month.

Doug Muir with the BC Securities Commission joined CTV Morning Live and shared findings from a recent survey about the correlation between investment attitudes and age.

A lot of investment attitudes were centered around FOMO or a fear of missing out.

The study found that 38% of adults in British Columbia agreed that social media is a good source of investment opportunities.

Comparitively, just 8% of adults over 35 felt the same way.

Muir shared that the survey also found that 41% of younger adults felt it was important to act quickly on investment opportunities.

For older adults that number dropped to just 17%.

It is becoming increasingly common for fraudsters to prey on people on social media.

There is one major warning sign Muir shared that people should watch out for.

When an individual or post claims that an opportunity is exclusive or available only to select people it is typically fraudulent.

Most legitimate investments for ordinary British Columbians are available to anyone with money to invest.

Check out the video for more tips from the BC Securities Commission.