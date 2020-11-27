VANCOUVER -- Penfolds Roofing & Solar was founded in 1937.

On CTV Morning Live Penfolds Roofing & Solar's Sales and Marketing Manager Shaun Mayhew joined the show to explain the benefits of solar.

Generally the value of your property increases as buyers place a high value on installed solar.

Solar energy is renewable, and the move to solar can make your home carbon neutral. Solar panels aren't just an efficient energy-saving tool, but can also puts more money in the pockets of homeowners.

One common myth about using solar is that a backup battery is needed.

This is not the case in British Columbia, with BC Hydro using a net metering program.

Excess power generated during peak sun hours is sent back onto the grid, and recorded in a credit account.

This power can then be used when needed, such as during the darker days of winter - meaning the shorter days and winter rains shouldn't discourage using solar on a home in British Columbia.

