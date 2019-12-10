When it comes to gift giving for the holiday season we are getting down to the wire. There are only 15 days left until Christmas day, but luckily when it comes to online shopping there is still time to cross off everyone on your list. On CTV Morning Live Kaan Yalkin from Amazon joined the show with the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide.

Innovative technology based gifts are widely available in the $250 and under price point. The Fire TV Cube is a hands free voice controlled device with Alexa built in. It allows you to turn on the TV, dim the lights and play your shows even if you are across the room.