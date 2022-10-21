Text alerts warning of toxic drugs now available in B.C.'s largest health authority

B.C.'s largest health authority now offers a text-alert service to warn subscribers of toxic drugs circulating in the community.

On Thursday, Fraser Health announced the system, managed by the BC Centre Disease Control, is available across the region.

"So many lives have been lost to the toxic drug emergency in Fraser Health and across B.C.," said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson in a news release.

"The toxic drug and health alerts system is one more tool that can save lives, along with the treatment beds, prevention, and harm reduction actions we are expanding with urgency."

To sign up for the alerts, cellphone users can text JOIN to 253787. As well, anonymous information like details on overdoses can be submitted to that same number by texting OD. Once that information is received, harm reduction teams review it and other sources to send out an alert to subscribers.

"The toxicity and unpredictability of the unregulated supply is driving drug poisoning deaths," Dr. Alexis Crabtree, public health physician, substance use and harm reduction with the public health response team, said in a statement.

"Ultimately, we need a regulated drug supply to reduce deaths. It’s also important that, right now, we give people the best information we can about the unregulated supply. The text-based alert system is one way people can quickly receive information and alert others in their communities about particularly dangerous substances."

Illicit drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C. Since the matter was declared a public health emergency in April 2016, at least 10,326 British Columbians have died from the illicit drug supply. Of those, 4,046 were in the Fraser Health region.

Interior Health also rolled out the text alert system this summer and the program is expected to be expanded across the province.