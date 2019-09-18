

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





It's the end of an era or in this case—22 years in the making. Canadian favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are hanging up their skates after a lengthy and impressive career.

The beloved ice dancing duo announced they are retiring from the sport in a video released on social media Tuesday.

"We've spent 22 years coasting around the outside of the rink, hanging out together, making programs, trying to soak up the sporting experience…We feel like the most fortunate kids in Canada," Moir said in the video.

The pair have captivated audiences around the world, earning four World Championships and five Olympic medals, taking home gold twice.

"It feels like the right time to step away from the sport," Virtue said in the video. "This is so personal and emotional for both of us. We’re just so grateful. How lucky are we really that we got to share all of this together and with all of you?"

Fans hoping to watch Virtue and Moir take the ice one last time can catch them on their Canada-wide "Rock The Rink" tour. They'll be making two stops in Metro Vancouver, at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5 and at UBC's Doug Mitchell Sports Centre on Oct. 7.