Several temperature records fell across B.C.'s South Coast Thursday as a spell of warm, summer-like weather hit the region.

Some inland communities saw daily highs that reached nearly 30 C, including Abbotsford where the mercury reached a balmy 27 C. The community's previous record was set in 1946 at 26.7C.

Conditions were similar over Langley and in Chilliwack, which saw a high of 26 C Thursday, edging out the 25.6 C record from four years ago.

The difference was more pronounced in Hope, where the 27 C high was 2.3 C above the 2005 record.

Squamish also broke a record with a similar daytime high with a 27 C high.

And the warm weather in those same communities isn't expected to let up just yet.

In Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Squamish and Hope, things are expected to stay sunny and above the 25 C mark until next week, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will be cooler closer to the coast, but remain above the seasonal average.