

CTV News Vancouver





It could be as warm as 27 C in the Vancouver area this week.

Environment Canada's latest forecast calls for highs in the 20s over the next seven days, and sunny skies all week.

Near the water, temperatures could reach 23 C by Friday – the warmest day in the forecast published Monday. But in areas further inland, the mercury could climb to 27 on Friday.

Wednesday and Thursday, the temperature's expected to be around 25.

While Monday and Tuesday are expected to be a bit cooler, especially by the water, the humidity means it could feel as balmy as 25.

Overnight, lows of between 10 and 12 are forecast. The temperature is expected to dip back down to around 20 C by Sunday, which is still a bit higher than the seasonal norm.

If the highs in the forecast are actually reached, temperature records set in the region would fall.

The warmest May 8 was in 1997, when the high reached 22.2 C. The warmest May 9 was in 1975 (23.3 C) and the May 10 record was set in 1987 (22.6 C).

The average high for May 6 is 15.4 C – nearly 10 degrees cooler than it's expected to feel inland Monday.