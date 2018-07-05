

CTV Vancouver





Parents and friends are in shock after a teenager was killed by an Amtrak train in Metro Vancouver Wednesday night.

Witnesses said the victim is a 14-year-old boy who was struck while hanging out with a group of teens near Surrey’s Crescent Beach.

Mounties were called to the scene, but said the boy was dead by the time officers arrived.

Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin of Surrey RCMP said investigators are still trying to work out exactly how the tragedy unfolded.

"The investigation is still in its early stages. There are multiple witnesses that are being interviewed in order to create a clear picture of the incident," Farlin said in a news release.

The RCMP is not sharing the victim’s name, Farlin said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.