

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





The family of a teenager with special needs is speaking out on social media after she was berated by a stranger at a nail salon.

The incident happened Friday at Icon Nails and Spa in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood. According to Dani Lynes, who posted about the incident on Facebook and later described the situation to CTV News Vancouver, she and her sister Courtney were with their mother getting pedicures at the time.

Another customer, who was at the counter paying, started yelling at Courtney to stop staring. When the women's mother explained that Courtney has special needs, the other woman started yelling more loudly.

According to Lynes' Facebook post, the woman said Courtney "should die." She also allegedly said "teach your retarded daughter some god damn manners" said "shame on you for bringing an idiot into the world."

On Sunday, staff at the salon confirmed that the incident had happened. Witnesses described the situation in terms similar to those Lynes used.

Video from the scene shared with CTV News Vancouver shows the aftermath of the incident. Family members and salon staff can be seen consoling Courtney, saying, "don't even look at her" as the woman stands outside the salon looking in.

In her Facebook post, Lynes writes that she called 911, but had to make multiple calls and wait 45 minutes for police officers to arrive.

CTV News has contacted Surrey RCMP for more information about their response to the situation. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.