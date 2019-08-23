

Police are investigating a troubling video that's surfaced of a woman hurling racial slurs in a Richmond parking lot.

The short clip begins in the middle of a confrontation that appears to involve a parking dispute at the Richlea Square Shopping Centre on No. 3 Road.

"We don't want you here because you can't drive," a white woman says before blowing a raspberry at the camera.

Someone behind the camera then points out that the woman was apparently parked over the white dividing line at the front of her space.

"You don't know a damn thing," the white woman replies. "Go back to China where you belong, you f—ing a—hole."

She then uses a racial slur.

The entire video only lasts 15 seconds, and it's unclear when it was recorded. Some on social media said the incident took place on Friday.

Richmond RCMP told CTV News the detachment has not received any complaints about the incident, but Insp. Sunny Parmar encouraged the person who shot the video to come forward.

Even if no one files a complaint, Parmar said the video itself is enough to warrant an RCMP investigation.