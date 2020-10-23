VANCOUVER -- Two beer tanks that were stolen from a Metro Vancouver brewery last weekend have been recovered, but it's unclear whether they'll ever be put to use.

Coquitlam RCMP said officers managed to locate the two fermenting tanks at separate locations on Sunday and Wednesday.

One was recovered during a traffic stop, while the other was reported by a scrapyard owner who recognized the tank from the news.

Authorities said they have identified suspects in the thefts, but that no one has been arrested yet.

Boardwalk Brewing owner Phil Saxe told CTV News he's relieved and grateful that the fermenting tanks were found, but that it might be too late.

"The tanks are now on route to a fabrication facility in Penticton for damage assessment," Saxe said in an email. "Unfortunately, it appears that they may be damaged beyond repair."

The tanks were left in the loading bay of the Port Coquitlam business to make room for construction. Saxe said they were outside for over a week before they suddenly vanished.

The massive tanks are about 12' tall and 5' in diameter, suggesting someone would have had to use heavy machinery to get them off the premises.

Saxe said the theft was another major blow after facing a number of other hurdles trying to open a new brewery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although this has been a setback for us, we are looking forward to the moment when we can open our doors to the community and share a pint," he said Friday.