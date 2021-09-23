Teen missing in Squamish; rescue crews organizing public search

VANCOUVER -

Search and rescue crews in Squamish are ramping up search efforts for a teenage boy who was reported missing from his home Wednesday morning.

Squamish SAR is organizing a public search at 10 a.m. Friday at the Quest University field for anyone hoping to participate in the search, if he's not found before then.

Richie Stelmack, 15, was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday before going to bed at his home in the 40000 block of The Crescent in the Garibaldi Highlands.

Stelmack is described as 5'5" tall and approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing brown plaid pyjama pants and a red long-sleeve shirt with "RVCA" on the front.

Squamish SAR and Squamish RCMP continue to search for Richie Stelmack https://t.co/hGh9TDaPQm pic.twitter.com/QhZgIodrPF — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) September 23, 2021

Mounties in Squamish are asking anyone in the Garibaldi Highlands area to check their surveillance video, trail cameras and dash cam footage over the last couple of days for any sign of Stelmack.

"We are asking anyone who is in the community of Squamish, not just the Highlands, to take a look into your backyard, garages, sheds, treehouses, playgrounds, wooded areas, shorelines and any other area Richie could have gone," said Squamish RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks in a news release.

"We want to make sure we provide SAR the space to conduct their high level searches," Banks added.

Anyone with information that could lead to Stelmack's whereabouts is asked to contact Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100 or call 911.