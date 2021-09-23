Teen missing in Squamish; rescue crews organizing public search

Search and rescue crews in Squamish are ramping up search efforts for a teenage boy who was reported missing from his home Wednesday morning. Search and rescue crews in Squamish are ramping up search efforts for a teenage boy who was reported missing from his home Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener