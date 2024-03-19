VANCOUVER
    • Teen girl charged with assault after fight at Surrey's Spring Carnival

    A teen girl has been charged with assault after an incident at Surrey's Spring Carnival sent one person to hospital over the weekend.

    Surrey RCMP gave an update about the incident Tuesday morning, saying a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

    The charges stem from an incident that unfolded at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police explained. Officers were called to a parking lot at Guildford Town Centre, where an assault was allegedly taking place. 

    One suspect was arrested while a victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

    "Surrey General Investigation Unit has conduct of this investigation and, as the matter is now before the court, there will be no further details provided," Mounties said in a news release.

    The teen suspect was remanded until her next court appearance, police said.

    The Spring Carnival is a 10-day festival running out of Guildford Town Centre's parking lot with rides, games and fair food. Anyone with information about the March 16 incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. 

