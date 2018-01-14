Three people were injured in a targeted shooting at Broadway and Ontario Street Saturday night, two of whom were innocent bystanders.

A Vancouver man in his 20s, who police believe was the target of the shooting, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. That man is known to police.

The other two victims appeared to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A 15-year-old boy from Coquitlam was in a vehicle driving by at the time, and was seriously injured in the shooting. He remains in hospital in serious condition.

The third victim, a man in his 30s from Vancouver, sustained minor injuries. He was treated at the scene and released.

"This is bad," said Sgt. Jason Robillard at a press conference Sunday. "We're concerned about how brazen this was. This is a priority for us."

He said there are indications that there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the targeted victim.

CTV spoke with one witness who rushed to perform CPR on one victim outside the bank. The witness was on the phone with 911 at the time, and when they went to start chest compressions, they said they noticed a gun tucked beneath the victim's shoulder.

That's when they said dispatchers told them to stay back.

Robillard said he couldn't release information on whether one of the victims had a weapon.

Police say shots rang out around 9:15 p.m. Dozens of officers and several ambulances responded to the area on Friday night. Robillard said on Sunday that over 30 officers were working the scene.

"It's rare that these kinds of things happen," Robillard said. "When it does, we put all our resources available to us to investigate this kind of crime."

Witnesses say the shooting happened outside a Scotiabank on Ontario Street. The window of the bank appeared to be damaged from gunfire.

"It's scary," said another witness who lives in the area. "There's a lot of people out on a Saturday night. Unfortunately someone got hurt."

Several blocks on East Broadway were still taped off on Sunday afternoon until just before 5:30 p.m. The 9 and 99 buses were detouring, causing confusion for some who take the popular bus routes.

The VPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have dash-cam footage in the area between 9 and 9:30 p.m. to contact them at (604) 717 2500.