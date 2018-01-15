

An innocent 15-year-old who was shot during a night out with his family in Vancouver over the weekend is not expected to survive.

Police Chief Adam Palmer delivered the tragic update Monday at a news conference, where he promised the Coquitlam boy's loved ones that investigators are doing everything possible to find whoever is responsible.

"We will not ever be able to fully comprehend your grief, but the Vancouver Police Department will do whatever it takes to seek justice for your son," Palmer said.

The family was driving home down Broadway near Ontario Street on Saturday night when they became caught up in an exchange of gunfire. The teenager was struck by a bullet and rushed to hospital, where he remained on life support early Monday afternoon.

"It's heartbreaking," Palmer said. "Every time criminals decide to exchange gunfire on our streets, they endanger the lives of everybody around them. The events of Saturday night were reckless, were reprehensible, and there's no justification for this type of senseless violence in this city."

Three people were injured altogether, including one man who is believed to have taken part in the shootout. Kevin Whiteside, a 23-year-old Vancouver resident, has since died of his injuries.

"Mr. Whiteside is known to police. The other suspect or suspects have not been identified," Palmer said.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the violence, but police said their investigation remains very much in its early stages.

The third person wounded, a 30-year-old Vancouver man, suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

