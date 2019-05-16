

Scott Connorton, CTV News Vancouver





With prices at the pumps reaching record highs, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the provincial government to make tax cuts on fuel.

With Thursday being Gas Tax Honesty Day, the federation said it wants to remind people how much tax money they are pumping into their tanks after every fill-up.

"We would love to see the B.C. government cancel the carbon tax. That would save us between 8.5 to 9.5 cents per litre," Kris Sims, the CTF's B.C. director.

Sims also would like to see the TransLink and Federal Excise Tax be cut by nearly half, which she claims could save people on average about $20 per fill.

The total amount of taxes a litre of fuel has risen about 2.5 cents from last year bring it to 54 cents.