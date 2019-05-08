

CTV News Vancouver





The B.C. Utilities Commission says it will investigate the issue of sky-high gas prices across the province.

In a letter released by Premier John Horgan's office, BCUC CEO and chair David Morton thanked Horgan for trusting the commission to investigate.

"I confirm our interest in conducting a fair, transparent and inclusive process to identify the factors impacting the price of gasoline in our Province," wrote Morton.

He continued, saying that he will wait to hear from the province about establishing a timeframe and terms of reference for the investigation.

It comes after the premier called on the commission earlier this week to explain why the cost of gas has risen so drastically in the past few months.

Horgan noted that the gap of wholesale prices between Vancouver and Edmonton have widened to almost 24 cents a litre.

"I believe an independent arbiter (is needed) to lay out how we got here," Horgan told CTV on Tuesday.

It comes in the wake of record prices at the pump across Vancouver Island and the South Coast, with residents and local groups saying it's affecting their day-to-day lives.

In one case, a volunteer group that brings cancer patients to medical appointments says the cost of fuel is hurting its ability to help.

But the premier's call for an investigation was criticized by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Kris Sims, the federation's B.C. director, called the investigation a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.

"If Premier John Horgan was to get to the bottom of this big mystery – he needs to investigate himself and his government," she told CTV News Vancouver on Tuesday.