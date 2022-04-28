Tax hike: Vancouver homeowners who don't live in or rent their properties will have to pay more
It will soon cost more to be the owner of an empty residential property in Vancouver, as a motion for another tax hike is approved.
The city's Empty Homes Tax – charged to owners who don't live in or rent out their properties – is going up to five per cent next year.
Previously these owners had to pay an extra three per cent in taxes as part of the measure meant to encourage the long-term rental of empty homes.
The measure, put in place years ago, was in response to a near-zero vacancy rate in Vancouver that led to sky-high rents for the limited housing supply. Since imposed, the available supply has improved, though landlords continue to ask for more rent each year.
The move was also to discourage homeowners from using their properties solely for the arguably more profitable short-term rental system, through sites like Airbnb. Those who do want to rent on those sites can still do so, but need a business licence and can only rent their space if it's the owner's principal residence, or a secondary suite in which the operator lives most of the time.
The motion to increase the tax again was put forward by Mayor Kennedy Stewart, and included too that the number of audits be more than doubled – to 20,000 for 2023, up from 9,000.
The approved proposal also directed city staff to report back to council early next year on how the tax can be used to reduce the "large number of short-term rental properties," how exemptions can be altered to ensure fairness, and how it will be impacted by recently approved federal measures.
Additionally, the mayor asked staff to look at how a doubled rate of 10 per cent might impact the city's rental market. As for whether that tax hike is actually a possibility, 2022 is a municipal election year, so it may depend as much on who is leading the city after the vote as the results of the research by staffers.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the steps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,000 in fines.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Moderna prepares to seek Health Canada COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids under 6
Moderna says it's working on a submission to Health Canada for the approval a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of six.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
East Ukraine under heavy fire in advance of Russian holiday
Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum as several areas came under heavy shelling Thursday, amid suspicions Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day, one of Russia's proudest holidays, on May 9.
Is the Canadian economy headed for a recession?
As inflation driven by the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine continue to impact the economy in Canada and around the world, there are serious concerns that a recession could be on the horizon.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health to perform thousands more surgeries per year after buying two private clinics
Island Health says thousands of additional surgeries and endoscopies will be able to take place per year on Vancouver Island as the health authority buys two private surgical centres.
-
'It's huge': Victoria fashion designer makes Paris debut after transition from junior hockey
A downtown Victoria designer who transitioned from Canadian junior hockey to fashion creation is capturing the attention of industry workers worldwide.
-
B.C. marks day of mourning as work-related deaths climb
British Columbia's premier and labour minister say they "remain focused on ending workplace tragedies" after the province counted 161 work-related deaths last year, a number that has risen steadily since 2018.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Calgary mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
'A generational investment': $1.2M donation from AltaLink helping STARS reach fundraising goal
Officials behind STARS Air Ambulance's Keep the Fight in Flight campaign had more than a million reasons to smile this week.
Edmonton
-
Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.
-
Woman arrested after armed liquor store robbery, Edmonton police still searching for man
A woman was arrested after an armed robbery at a liquor store in central Edmonton last February.
-
City of Edmonton golf courses opening this week
Rundle Golf Course is open now, and Victoria and Riverside are scheduled to open on Friday.
Toronto
-
Toronto police issue warning after finding cannabis products resembling candy
Toronto police have issued a warning after finding an unspecified quantity of cannabis products packaged to resemble mainstream candy products at an unlicensed dispensary.
-
Ontario to unveil 2022 budget. Here's what to expect
The Ontario Progressive Conservative government will table their 2022 budget Thursday afternoon, outlining not only their fiscal priorities for the year but the framework for their re-election campaign.
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
Montreal
-
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,000 in fines.
-
Quebec mask mandate likely to end May 14, with update next week: public health
The province still isn't out of the sixth wave and plans to keep the current mask rules in places, including for public transit, until at least May 14, said Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Crown appeals stay of proceedings in case of Quebec judge accused of killing wife
The Crown says it will appeal a Quebec Superior Court ruling that prevented a former judge from facing a new murder trial in the killing of his wife.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba investing $1.5 billion in to improve province's highways
The Manitoba government is investing $1.5 billion into the province’s highway network.
-
Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding
A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.
-
Longtime Jets play-by-play announcer Dennis Beyak retiring
This NHL season will be the last for the voice of the Winnipeg Jets on TSN.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza could be home to downtown grocery store
A Vancouver-based developer has approached the City of Saskatoon with a proposal to open a full-service grocery store with a restaurant and take-out at the Midtown Plaza.
-
Saskatoon's former Continental Hotel condemned over safety concerns: fire department
One of Saskatoon's oldest buildings has a date with the wrecking ball.
-
Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured
Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.
Regina
-
'The culture needs to change': Victim of alleged sexual assault by military major calling for more support from CAF
A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted twice by a major with the Royal Canadian Air Force at 15 Wing Moose Jaw is calling on the military to provide more help and resources for alleged victims.
-
Sask. constituency borders to be redrawn based on census data
Saskatchewan’s constituency borders will be redrawn by a newly appointed commission.
-
Family members want legislation changed after sudden closure of Regina care home
The family members of former residents at a Regina care home want answers and compensation after the owner abruptly closed the facility earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
'Smoker's paradise': Dilapidated half-duplex sells quickly after brutally honest listing goes viral
The owners of a half-duplex listed for sale in the Halifax area say they're relieved it sold quickly, but were unprepared for a torrent of unwanted attention because of the online listing.
London
-
Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.
For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive | Ukrainian mother and child flee to London, Ont. as husband fights on
They fled war-torn Ukraine just days ago, but a mother and her young daughter have arrived in London, Ont.
-
Two new COVID-related deaths in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new death related to COVID-19 and 89 additional lab-confirmed cases.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre to run for mayor
Paul Lefebvre, the former Liberal MP in Sudbury, is running to be mayor of Greater Sudbury in the October municipal election, CTV News has learned.
-
Sudbury monster truck event cancelled after border issues
This weekend's monster truck show, scheduled to be held at Sudbury Arena, has been cancelled, the show's promoters announced Thursday.
-
Sudbury police wrap up disturbing child porn investigation involving bestiality
The arrest of a man accused in a months-long Sudbury police investigation into allegations about online sexual abuse material has revealed disturbing charges against three other people.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for four males after stolen vehicle crash in Kitchener
Regional police are looking for four males in connection to a crash in Kitchener that involved a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.
-
Garbage bag bi-weekly limit being brought down to three in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region households will soon only be allowed to put three bags of garbage on the curb every other week.
-
Regional council approves 24/7 washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors have approved a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.