VANCOUVER -- The SeaBus connecting downtown Vancouver to the North Shore was temporarily suspended Tuesday morning while police investigated a suspicious package at Waterfront Station.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police tweeted shortly before 8 a.m. that the station was closed. About 30 minutes later, TransLink tweeted that all services had resumed.

Transit police told CTV News the closure was due to a suspicious package that turned out to be some scrap metal.

During the temporary closure the Expo Line and Canada Line were both still operating and a bus bridge was set up on Cordova Street for those heading to North Vancouver.