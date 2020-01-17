VANCOUVER -- A suspicious early morning house fire was under investigation in Langley Friday morning.

The blaze was reported at about 3:40 a.m. and when crews arrived at the house on 88th Avenue near McAllister Road, they found a fire at the front door.

The fire was knocked down quickly and didn't spread to other parts of the house. Two people were inside at the time, but they made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

While the cause isn't yet known, fire crews are calling it suspicious.

"RCMP and fire investigators will be attending and doing an investigation," Michael Thorpe, acting platoon captain, told CTV News Vancouver.

Thorpe said the snow added extra challenges to battling the fire.

"Snow over the last few days and especially more snow tonight is definitely a challenge for the trucks to arrive on scene safely, which they all did," he said.

"Rehab's really important this time of year, keeping the guys warm, hydrated and getting checked out by ambulance service."

